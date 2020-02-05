TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The college lacrosse season gets rolling with a number of opening games this weekend.
The top local showdown is Towson taking a short trip to Johns Hopkins for their annual clash.
Young Roster Looks To Lead Johns Hopkins Lacrosse To Successful Season
Towson is looking to build on an outstanding season last year that saw them rise to No. 1 in the national rankings.
They won the Colonial Athletic Association Conference title and clinched an NCAA Tournament berth.
The Tigers ultimately lost a thriller in overtime to Maryland in the NCAA Tournament.
The experience gives Towson something to build on.
“It gives us belief that we can do it,” attacker/midfielder Luke Fromert said. “We always believed in ourselves, but it’s proof we’ve been there, we’ve been to the tournament, so where just trying to get back there.”
Towson is ranked No. 17 in the preseason national poll.