By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A much chillier day, as we stayed near 40 degrees all afternoon, some 25 degrees colder than Tuesday.

Wednesday night, some light rain will develop and continue into Thursday, but by later on, it  may become heavy.

A flood watch will be in effect from later Thursday into Friday morning. One to as much as three inches of rain is expected across the state. Heaviest rains are likely over the southern and eastern regions.

Milder air will move in during the day, and our highest temperatures will occur late at night.

Clearing and windy conditions will return by Friday afternoon, and sun is expected on Saturday. Stay dry! Bob Turk

