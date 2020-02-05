BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hump day and it began quite mild. Overnight we were in the mid-’50s. A gentle Northerly breeze has dropped temps down to the mid-’40s.
This afternoon they will rise to about 48°. I think the big story here is that even with rain, and a Northerly breeze, we are still 5° above normal at that 48 number.
Occasional light drizzle this afternoon then some steady rain tonight. Then tomorrow big rain comes our way.
Thursday afternoon, night, and into Friday lunchtime, a couple of inches of rain will fall in Baltimore. Futurecast models show over 4 inches of rain on Ocean City.
But still no giant hit in temps. We’ll drop only to 43° then rebound nicely as we move through the weekend and into next week.
How mild is this pattern? The answer is simple, when flooding rains share the lead with other information, in this case, temps, that is a big deal.
If this were like a more “normalish” winter we could be looking at over 20 inches of snow. But normal is this season an exception in the Mid-Atlantic, weather-wise.