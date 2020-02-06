BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An infant carrier sold at Target was recalled due to a fall hazard, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.
Infantino recalled 14,000 Go Forward 4-in-1 Evolved Ergonomic, Flip Front2back and Up Close Newborn infant carriers Thursday.
The hazard is the buckles on the infant carriers can break, posing a fall hazard.
The following lot codes are affected: 2018 0619, 2018 0719, 2018 0719 and 2018 0719.
The carriers were sold at Target and other stores nationwide and Amazon.com between Nov. 2019 and Dec. 2019. They cost between $30 and $60.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled infant carriers and contact Infantino for instructions on how to receive a free replacement carrier.
Infantino at 800-840-4916 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at Recall@infantino.com or online at www.infantino.com and click on Recalls for more information.