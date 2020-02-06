ANNAPOLIS, MD. (WJZ) — A 15-year-old is being charged as an adult after he allegedly shot at a man holding a baby in Annapolis, police said.
Police responded to an area for the reports of shots fired at around 3:55 p.m. on February 1. At the time they did not find anyone injured, but police now say they have found a victim.
The victim, a man, reported that he was standing in front of a home in the 800 block of Brooke Court, holding a one-year-old child when a 15-year-old shot at him. No one was struck, police said.
The suspect was identified as Reco Johnson, of Annapolis. He was arrested on Wednesday and is being charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and 11 other criminal charges related to the shooting.
He’s being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.