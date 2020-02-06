Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed crossing Liberty Road on Wednesday, Baltimore County police said.
He’s been identified as 53-year-old Ken Wallace Geter of the 3000 block of Thorndale Avenue. He was struck by the front passenger side of a Honda Fit driving eastbound on Liberty Road going toward St. Luke’s Lane when he stepped into the travel lane at around 8:20 p.m.
He was taken to Sinai Hospital where he died shortly after, police said.
The Baltimore County Police Crash Investigation Team is working to determine what factors may have contributed to this fatal crash.