BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A flood watch is issued for Baltimore until 8 p.m. Thursday night, Baltimore OEM said.
The watch will remain in effect for other parts of Maryland through Friday morning, including DC, Virginia, Anne Arundel, Calvert, Central and Southeast Howard, Central and Southeast Montgomery, Charles, Prince Georges, Southeast Harford, Southern Baltimore, and St. Marys counties.
The National Weather Service said periods of rainfall will continue through early Friday. The heaviest rainfall potential is Thursday afternoon and will continue into the evening.
The total rainfall amount is expected to range between one and two inches with some areas near three inches possible.