ANNAPOLIS, MD. (WJZ) — 19-year-old Dillion Augustyniak received a life sentence Thursday for the shooting death of a real estate sales representative at a model home in Hanover in 2018.
The Jessup man robbed and shot Steven Wilson on December 5, 2018 at a model home where Wilson was working.
Video surveillance captured Augustyniak approaching a wooded area behind the home, carrying a partially concealed green rifle. After he tried the rear door unsuccessfully, he went to the side of the house.
He took Wilson’s cell phone, laptop, keys and power cords. The video showed Augustyniak running back toward the wooded area behind the home with a bundle in his arms.
At approximately 6 p.m. on the same day, Augustyniak sold the victim’s phone to his neighbor. His neighbor’s fiancée soon realized the phone was stolen and belonged to Mr. Wilson whose murder had made the news.
The neighbor and his fiancée brought the cellphone to the authorities and provided police with Augustyniak’s name.
Police found that minutes after the murder, the victim’s phone had been logged into Augustyniak’s Snapchat and he had sent a message. The phone’s web search history showed a search for a song called, “Murder on My Mind.”
He was arrested December 7, 2018.