BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A person was trying to break into a building next door when they got trapped inside a vacant home.
The call first came out to the police as a burglary at 10:30 a.m.
#BCFD members are working to rescue a man trapped inside an east Baltimore store in the 1800blk of N. Gay St. – due to a floor collapse. At this time his conditions are unknown @BaltimorePolice investigating @ChiefNilesRFord pic.twitter.com/R3sIHQ23ax
Baltimore City Fire confirmed they are working to remove a trapped person inside a house after a floor collapsed at North Ave and Gay Street.
