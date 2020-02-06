BREAKINGTwo Detectives Shot In Anne Arundel County, 'Armed And Dangerous' Suspect On The Loose
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A person was trying to break into a building next door when they got trapped inside a vacant home.

The call first came out to the police as a burglary at 10:30 a.m.

Baltimore City Fire confirmed they are working to remove a trapped person inside a house after a floor collapsed at North Ave and Gay Street.

This story is developing.

