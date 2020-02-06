Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The hit Broadway musical WICKED is back in town and you can score tickets for $25.
A limited number of seats will be made available for a day of, in-person lottery at The Hippodrome Theatre during the show’s four-week run Feb.. 12 through March 8.
Interested parties should head to the theater’s box office 2.5 hours prior to the performance and can have their name placed in the lottery drum.
Names will be drawn 30 minutes later.
The limited number of seats are in the orchestra section and you must pay $25 in cash only.
There’s a limit of two tickets per person and you must have a valid photo ID when you submit your name.
For more information about WICKED, please visit www.WickedTheMusical.com.