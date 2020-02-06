



Hundreds of cars are on display at the Baltimore Convention Center for the Motor Trend International Auto Show.

The show attracts people from far and wide, some of whom are in the market for a new set of wheels and others just want to check out some cool cars.

More than 500 vehicles are packed into the convention center for the show.

“People can come down, sit in the cars, kick the tires, check the trunk space,” said show spokesperson DeeDee Taft.

The show is also a good place to get car questions answered and see some of the year’s biggest trends, Taft said. Experts can talk about everything from semi-autonomous vehicles to self-parking and driver assistance features.

“What we’ve been seeing across the country is more and more electrification meaning more and more manufacturers coming out with all-electric vehicles but also gas-hybrid plug-in electric vehicles,” Taft said.

One of the biggest trends, she said, is when it comes to family vehicles, sedans are out and SUVs and crossovers are in.

“Everyone wants maybe a little bit of a higher ride, maybe a little flexibility with seatings so SUVs and crossovers are popular and every manufacturer has them,” Taft said.

It’s also a chance to dream, with Lamborghinis, Bentleys and more on display.

The show runs through Sunday.