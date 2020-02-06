BREAKINGTwo Detectives Shot In Anne Arundel County, Person Of Interest In Custody
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Frederick Shooting, Gregory Allen Bair Knight, Lavonte Darnell Nash, Local TV, PA-32 gang, Talkers


FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A 27-year-old Frederick man has been indicted on 50 counts, including first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, in three separate shootings in the city last year, officials announced Thursday.

Lavonte Darnell Nash. Credit: Frederick Police

Lavonte Darnell Nash was indicted on January 24, police and the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office said. He’s also charged with retaliation against a witness, participation in a criminal gang and possession with the intent to distribute narcotics.

Officials said Nash shot and killed 30-year-old Gregory Allen Bair Knight in the 1000 block of Columbine Drive on the night of June 27. A 27-year-old woman also suffered life-threatening injuries in the shooting.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Knight was reportedly set to appear as a witness in a court case against Nash, who allegedly dealt Knight cocaine two years prior to the shooting.

Nash, an alleged member of the “PA-32” gang, is also charged in two gang-related shootings in Frederick in August and September of last year, officials said.

He was arrested on drug charges in September.

Nash waived his right to a bond review hearing Thursday, meaning he is still being held without bond, officials said.

Comments

Leave a Reply