FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — A 27-year-old Frederick man has been indicted on 50 counts, including first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder, in three separate shootings in the city last year, officials announced Thursday.
Lavonte Darnell Nash was indicted on January 24, police and the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office said. He’s also charged with retaliation against a witness, participation in a criminal gang and possession with the intent to distribute narcotics.
Officials said Nash shot and killed 30-year-old Gregory Allen Bair Knight in the 1000 block of Columbine Drive on the night of June 27. A 27-year-old woman also suffered life-threatening injuries in the shooting.
Knight was reportedly set to appear as a witness in a court case against Nash, who allegedly dealt Knight cocaine two years prior to the shooting.
Nash, an alleged member of the “PA-32” gang, is also charged in two gang-related shootings in Frederick in August and September of last year, officials said.
He was arrested on drug charges in September.
Nash waived his right to a bond review hearing Thursday, meaning he is still being held without bond, officials said.