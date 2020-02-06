Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A measure to ban flavored tobacco in Maryland, including menthol cigarettes, is scheduled for a hearing in a House committee.
Supporters of the ban have scheduled a news conference on Thursday before the hearing in the House Economic Matters Committee.
The bill would ban any tobacco product, including vaping products, that has a taste or smell other than that of tobacco.
That includes tobacco with a taste or smell of fruit, menthol, mint, a candy or dessert or an herb or spice.
The measure would make a violation punishable by a $1,000 fine or 30 days in jail.
