ELKRIDGE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Howard County say a missing 2-year-old boy was found.

According to police, a U.S. postal worker was driving on I-95 and called 911 just after 8 a.m. after seeing Ethan Adeyemi on the side of the road.

He stopped and took the child into his vehicle until police arrived.

It appears the boy walked approximately a half-mile from where he went missing Wednesday night and was found on the northbound side of the highway just prior to Route 103.

Adeyemi was transported to Johns Hopkins Hospital for treatment but appears to be in good health.

Original Post, 4:08 a.m.: Howard County Police need your help to find a missing two-year-old boy.

Ethan Adeyemi was last seen running from his family in the 7800 Block of Blue Stream Drive in Elkridge at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday night.

Adeyemi is believed to be on the spectrum, but has not been formally diagnosed due to his age.

He is non-verbal, but will clap in response to his name.

He was last seen wearing a burgundy sweatpants, a blue sweatshirt, no shoes or socks.

Everyone in the area is asked to turn on their exterior lights.

Anyone who has information is asked to call police.