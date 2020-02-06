ELKRIDGE, Md. (WJZ) — A postal worker is being credited with finding a missing two-year-old boy who wandered away from his Howard County home Wednesday night.

Police said Ethan Adeyemi escaped his parents’ home on blue Stream Drive in Elkridge just after 10 p.m. Wednesday after following a family member outside.

Ten hours later, postal worker Keith Rollins was driving to work along Interstate 95 near Route 103 a half-mile from the family’s home when he saw Adeyemi on the side of the road.

“I had no idea I’d be finding a missing child,” he said.

Rollins said he found Adeyemi hiding behind part of a car shivering, “wet to the bone and had no socks no shoes.” He then tried to comfort the boy.

“I just scooped him up (and) took him to my postal vehicle,” Rollins said.

Investigators said the family believes Adeyemi is on the spectrum. After they discovered he was missing, police began a massive search made up of nearly 100 police officers, firefighters and K9 units.

“This was concerning because it was so dark and so cold and it was raining,” Howard County Police spokesperson Sherry Llewellyn said.

The toddler suffered from hypothermia and was taken to an area hospital in good condition.

Rollins said it’s a miracle the boy survived.

“(It) could’ve been a totally different story, Rollins said. “He was blessed.”