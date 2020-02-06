Comments
MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — A person was shot in Middle River Thursday afternoon, police said.
The shooting happened around 4:45 p.m. in the unit block of Oak Grove Drive. When officers arrived, they found a victim with trauma to the lower body.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to survive, police said.
Police did not release the victim’s age or sex.
The shooting is under investigation; anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-307-2020 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.