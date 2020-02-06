CURTIS BAY, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police confirmed two officers were shot late Wednesday night.

Police said the officer involved shooting happened in the Curtis Bay area of Anne Arundel County.

Officer involved shooting, Curtis Bay. Media staging Geresbecks Grocery Store 8489 Ft. Smallwood Road. Nothing further at this time. PIO en Route to that location. — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) February 6, 2020

According to police, the officers pulled over a person of interest in a murder investigation near the border with Baltimore City on Fort Smallwood Road.

The man then fired at the officers, hitting one.

He was able to break off the pursuit to get medical attention, while another officer continued the pursuit.

That pursuit continued into the Stony Beach neighborhood.

The second detective and the man exchanged gunfire in that neighborhood, and that officer was also shot.

Police are still searching for the suspect.

He is described as being about 6’0 tall and skinny. He possibly has neck tattoos.

Both officers are reported to be in stable conditions.

Police advise that the suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous.

They ask anyone in the Stony Beach or surrounding neighborhoods to call police.

