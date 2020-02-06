Comments
ELKRIDGE, Md. (WJZ)– Howard County Police need your help to find a missing two-year-old boy.
Ethan Adeyemi was last seen running from his family in the 7800 Block of Blue Stream Drive in Elkridge at 10:20 p.m. Wednesday night.
Adeyemi is believed to be on the spectrum, but has not been formally diagnosed due to his age.
He is non-verbal, but will clap in response to his name.
He was last seen wearing a burgundy sweatpants, a blue sweatshirt, no shoes or socks.
Everyone in the area is asked to turn on their exterior lights.
Anyone who has information is asked to call police.