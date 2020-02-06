CURTIS BAY, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police have identified the two officers that were shot late Wednesday night.

Det. Scott Ballard and Det. Ian Preece were injured in a police-involved shooting happened in the Curtis Bay area of Anne Arundel County.

Officer involved shooting, Curtis Bay. Media staging Geresbecks Grocery Store 8489 Ft. Smallwood Road. Nothing further at this time. PIO en Route to that location. — Anne Arundel Police (@AACOPD) February 6, 2020

According to police, the officers pulled over a person of interest in a murder investigation near the border with Baltimore City on Fort Smallwood Road.

The man then fired at the officers, hitting Ballard.

Ballard was able to break off the pursuit to get medical attention, while Preece continued the pursuit.

That pursuit continued into the Stoney Beach neighborhood.

The suspect again fired at the officer and Preece was struck by gunfire.

Police are still searching for the suspect who they said was caucasian about 6-feet tall and skinny. He possibly has neck tattoos.

Ballard is in critical but stable condition. Preece is listed in stable condition.

Police advise that the suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous.

They ask anyone in the Stoney Beach or surrounding neighborhoods to call the police if they see someone matching the description or suspicious activity.

Schools in the Northeast cluster of the county have closed dues to the ongoing police presence.

Those schools include Northeast High School, George Fox Middle School, High Point Elementary Schools, Riviera Beach Elementary, School Solley Elementary School, and Sunset Elementary School.

5:55 a.m., 2/6/20: Due to an ongoing police search for a shooting suspect, all schools in the Northeast cluster will be closed for students and staff today. All other schools will operate on normal hours. — AACPS (@AACountySchools) February 6, 2020

AACPS said Old Mill Middle School North, Old Mill Middle School South, Brooklyn Park Middle School, and the Mary Moss at J. Albert Adams Academy will operate on normal hours Thursday.

However, students who live in areas that are normally districted for Northeast High School or any of its feeder schools will not have bus service.

Schools will work with students who are absent for that reason and will allow them to make up any missed work.

Traffic in the area is also congested as police have shut down several roads in the area in an effort to find the suspect.

