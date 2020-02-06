  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three more Sears stores in Maryland will close in the coming months, the company confirmed Thursday.

A company representative said it will close stores in Baltimore, Annapolis and Waldorf “after careful review.”

Liquidation sales will begin this week ahead of planned closures in mid-April, the company said.

Sears, Kmart To Shutter Another 96 Stores, Including 4 In Maryland

In November, the company said it would close 96 more Sears and Kmart stores nationwide, including four in Maryland.

