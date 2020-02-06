ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — A 38-year-old man from Severn will spend 60 years in prison for sex abuse of a minor and four counts of rape.
James Robert IV was found guilty of the charges by a jury on November 7, 2019.
Anne Arundel County police got a tip from a sexual assault tip line that led them to investigate at the 1700 block of Carriage Court to conduct a well-being check on November 15, 2018.
The tip said that Robert IV had raped the survivor. In an interview with police and Anne Arundel County Department of Social Services the survivor said that Robert IV had raped her four separate times and threatened to kill her.
She said during one incident he choked her and only stopped after she told him she couldn’t breathe.
A comfort dog was used during the trial for the first time