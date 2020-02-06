BREAKINGTwo Detectives Shot In Anne Arundel County, 'Armed And Dangerous' Suspect On The Loose
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:cockeysville, Local TV, Talkers, Water Main Break, York Road

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A 12-inch water main broke along York Road in Cockeysville causing some delays.

According to Baltimore DPW, the water main is broken in the 11100 block of York Road.

The break is affecting some businesses in the area and detours are being set up.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply