COCKEYSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — A 12-inch water main broke along York Road in Cockeysville causing some delays.
There is a 12" diameter water main break in the 11000 York Rd in Cockeysville. Main has been shut down, impacting some businesses in the immediate vicinity. Contractor will be making repairs. Detours are now being placed. No further info at this time. Thank you.
— BaltimoreDPW (@BaltimoreDPW) February 6, 2020
According to Baltimore DPW, the water main is broken in the 11100 block of York Road.
The break is affecting some businesses in the area and detours are being set up.