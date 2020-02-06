



Johns Hopkins University has identified the student who died on campus over the weekend as freshman Stella Chung.

According to a message sent to undergraduate students Thursday afternoon, Chung was a student in the Krieger School of Arts and Sciences program. She was a member of the Hopkins Sport Taekwondo Club team and the Chamber Music Ensemble.

Johns Hopkins University Freshman Found Dead In Dorm

The 19-year-old student from San Diego, California died Saturday in her on-campus residence at Lazear House in AMR II. EMS was called to the dorm around 8 p.m. for a report of a person who stopped breathing.

She attended Torrey Pines High School and was a talented violinist who began playing at the age of 5.

“She also cared deeply about serving the underprivileged and devoted her time to charitable work with children,” the message stated.

The university is providing grief counselors on campus and sent their condolences to Chung’s family and friends.

“We also recognize the profound grief of those who knew her during her all-too-brief time at Johns Hopkins. Please keep them in your thoughts in the difficult days ahead,” the message stated.

The cause of death is still under investigation, but the university said there are no health or safety concerns related to Stella’s passing.

The Chung family invites those who would like to celebrate Stella’s life to a funeral mass on Saturday, February 8 at 11 a.m. at Sts. Philip and James Catholic Church & University Parish (2801 North Charles Street). A reception will immediately follow the service with refreshments and an opportunity to share memories and reflections.

“Stella will be remembered as a valued and loved member of our Hopkins family. We will miss the bright light she brought to the lives of those who had the honor to know her,” the message stated.