BREAKINGTwo Detectives Shot In Anne Arundel County, 'Armed And Dangerous' Suspect On The Loose
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Armed robbery, Crime, Dunkin Donuts, Ellicott City, Howard County Police, Local TV, Talkers

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Police are offering a $1,500 reward for information in an armed robbery of a Dunkin Donuts in Howard County.

County police released surveillance footage showing a suspect in all black walk into an Ellicott City Dunkin Donuts, jump behind the counter and pull a gun on an employee demanded the register be opened.

The employee complies and the person takes all of the cash in the register.

Police said the robbery occurred on the night of Jan. 27.

Contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov with info.

Comments

Leave a Reply