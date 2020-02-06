ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Police are offering a $1,500 reward for information in an armed robbery of a Dunkin Donuts in Howard County.
County police released surveillance footage showing a suspect in all black walk into an Ellicott City Dunkin Donuts, jump behind the counter and pull a gun on an employee demanded the register be opened.
Recognize this suspect? Up to $1,500 reward offered! #HoCoPolice asking for help to ID suspect in Jan. 27 armed robbery at Dunkin' Donuts in Ellicott City. Contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov with info. pic.twitter.com/Kqi7k3XVnF
— Howard County Police (@HCPDNews) February 6, 2020
The employee complies and the person takes all of the cash in the register.
Police said the robbery occurred on the night of Jan. 27.
