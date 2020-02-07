BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Council President and mayoral candidate Brandon Scott said he was assaulted by a volunteer staffer of a political opponent at a candidate forum earlier this week.

In a statement, Scott said the assault happened while he was entering the forum Wednesday evening.

A campaign spokesperson told WJZ the staffer worked for former mayor Sheila Dixon and has since been let go. Dixon’s campaign manager Kevin Seymore confirmed the volunteer’s dismissal, saying he was let go Wednesday night at the event.

Details of the alleged assault were not immediately known, though Scott was not seriously hurt and did not need medical attention. The incident was reportedly captured on video.

“Due to ongoing and escalating threats made by this volunteer following the incident, a police report was filed and the situation is currently under investigation,” Scott said.

Scott’s full statement reads:

“On Wednesday evening, I was assaulted by a volunteer of another campaign as I was entering a public mayoral forum. Due to ongoing and escalating threats made by this volunteer following the incident, a police report was filed and the situation is currently under investigation. “Let me be clear, any act of violence is completely unacceptable and has no place in the work we’re trying to do to move Baltimore City forward. As a public servant and a young man from Park Heights, there are too many people—especially young people—who look to me as an example of how to respond in situations like the one I found myself in earlier this week. At a time when our city needs to come together to end the violence in our streets and build public safety in Baltimore, violence in all forms must be condemned. “At the same time, what happened to me pales in comparison to the stories I hear every day of too many precious lives lost and too many families grappling with the trauma of losing someone. I am undeterred and remain focused on my goal of making Baltimore a safer, more accountable city where we all can thrive.”

Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, who is also running for the city’s top job, said he has asked police to “fully investigate this alleged assault of an elected official”:

“In this time, when politics can quickly become divisive, and bitter, we must always appeal to our better angels. The type of behavior displayed on the video capturing the altercation is disgusting and will be fully investigated. I am thankful that Council President Scott was not seriously injured.”

This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.