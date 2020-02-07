Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police announced several notable arrests during a press conference Friday morning, including an arrest in a shooting near the Royal Farms Arena downtown in January.
Khari Johnson, 20, of Gwynn Oak was shot in the 200 block of West Baltimore Street in broad daylight on Jan. 15.
Calvin Matthews Stevens was arrested in Johnson’s murder.
Police announce Calvin Matthews Stevens has been arrested in the downtown murder of Khari Johnson earlier this month. pic.twitter.com/GYTEgKeY23
— Paul Gessler (@PaulGessler) February 7, 2020
As soon as police release more information on these arrests we’ll update this story.