By Paul Gessler
Filed Under:Calvin Matthews Stevens, Homicide, Khari Johnson, Local TV, Royal Farms Arena, Shooting, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police announced several notable arrests during a press conference Friday morning, including an arrest in a shooting near the Royal Farms Arena downtown in January.

Khari Johnson, 20, of Gwynn Oak was shot in the 200 block of West Baltimore Street in broad daylight on Jan. 15.

Calvin Matthews Stevens was arrested in Johnson’s murder.

Victim Fatally Shot In Broad Daylight Near Royal Farms Arena Identified As Khari Johnson

As soon as police release more information on these arrests we’ll update this story.

