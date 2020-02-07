



Four candidates have dropped out of the race for a congressional seat in Maryland’s 7th district following the special primary election for the seat earlier this week.

According to the state Board of Elections’ website, Democrat Talmadge Branch dropped out of the race on Wednesday.

Kweisi Mfume, Kimberly Klacik Win Special Primary Elections To Fill Late Rep. Cummings’ Congressional Seat In Maryland

Branch finished with under one percent of the votes in the special primary election, getting just 130 votes.

Democrats F. Michael Higginbotham, Terri Hill and Leslie Grant also withdrew from the race on Thursday.

Higginbotham finished with just over five percent of the votes with 996 votes total.

Former NAACP leader Kweisi Mfume won the Democratic special primary and conservative commentator Kimberly Klacik won the GOP special primary. The two will face off in a special general election on April 28, 2020. The winner will serve the remainder of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings’ term.

Maya Rockeymore Cummings and Jill Carter followed Mfume among the Democratic candidates. Liz Matory and James Arnold followed Klacik among the GOP.

The four candidates’ withdrawals from the upcoming general election this fall leave 25 candidates — 19 Democrats and six Republicans — still in the race.

