KENT ISLAND, Md. (WJZ) — The Chesapeake Bay Bridge’s westbound span was temporarily closed due to a car accident Friday morning.
According to officials, there was a car accident shortly before 10:20 a.m.
Workers are now realigning the barrier that was moved by the car accident.
For the latest information on any delays at the Bay Bridge, please call 1-877-BAYSPAN.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan