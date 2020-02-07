  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Car Accident, Chesapeake Bay Bridge, Lane Closures, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers


KENT ISLAND, Md. (WJZ) — The Chesapeake Bay Bridge’s westbound span was temporarily closed due to a car accident Friday morning.

According to officials, there was a car accident shortly before 10:20 a.m.

Severe Line Of Storms Trigger Tornado Warnings, Cause Damages Across Parts Of Maryland Friday Morning

(Photo Credit: MDTA)

Workers are now realigning the barrier that was moved by the car accident.

For the latest information on any delays at the Bay Bridge, please call 1-877-BAYSPAN.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

Comments

Leave a Reply