BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were killed and a woman was injured in two shootings in Baltimore Friday night as anti-violence community groups prepared for the beginning of a “ceasefire” weekend.
The first shooting happened around 4:40 p.m. in the 1700 block of West Lanvale Street. Officers arriving at the scene found a 41-year-old man inside of his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.
He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Around 30 minutes later, officers were called to the 300 block of Mason Court for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found an adult man and a 23-year-old woman with gunshot wounds.
Both were taken to hospitals where the man later died.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.