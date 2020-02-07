Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Fire, Great Baltimore Fire, Local TV, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than a century ago, a fire so large it could be seen from the Eastern Shore ripped through Baltimore.

The Great Baltimore Fire broke out 116 years ago Friday. It destroyed 140 acres of downtown Baltimore in less than 30 hours.

Firefighters from as far away as New York came to help battle the blaze.

