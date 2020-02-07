Comments
PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — A 22-year-old Pasadena man is being charged in the shooting of two Anne Arundel County Police detectives and the murder of a Glen Burnie man.
PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — A 22-year-old Pasadena man is being charged in the shooting of two Anne Arundel County Police detectives and the murder of a Glen Burnie man.
Joseph Robert Mitchell Willis of the 7700 block of Middle Gate Court is charged in the first-degree murder of 44-year-old Christopher Lawrence Jones 600 block of Newfield Road and attempted first-degree murder for allegedly shooting two detectives investigating the case.
Person Of Interest In Custody In Shooting Of 2 Detectives In Anne Arundel County
The investigation is on-going and additional charges will be placed.
WJZ will share more information as it becomes available.