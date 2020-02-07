Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — City police are investigating a fatal shooting on Friday afternoon in west Baltimore.
Officers responded to the 1300 block of West Franklin Street at 1:13 p.m. for a reported shooting where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan
Ultimately, the citizens of Baltimore City are to blame. Too many refuse to cooperate with the police by coming forward with information, yet they will blame the police for the surge in murders. City residents will continue to elect and re-elect local politicians who serve their own agenda rather than put in place legislation to punish criminals, deter would-be offenders and protect the innocent. The citizens, and the politicians, love to discuss the issues but are really not interested in seeing solutions. While the Mayor, City Council President, Police Commissioner, State’s Attorney General and other local politicians needs to be voted out, we all know that the people of Baltimore will keep them in place – and then cry the blues as this once-great city continue to lead the Nation (and world) in murders, shootings and crime.