ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP)– Maryland’s House speaker has introduced legislation to settle a long-running lawsuit over program disparities between four historically black colleges and traditionally white ones for $580 million over 10 years.
House Speaker Adrienne Jones introduced the measure Thursday.
The bill creates a special fund for four historically black colleges and universities.
The 13-year-old federal lawsuit alleged the state had underfunded the institutions while developing programs at traditionally white schools that directly compete with and drain prospective students away from HBCUs.
In 2013, a federal judge found that the state had maintained “a dual and segregated education system” that violated the Constitution.
