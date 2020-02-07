  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore Weather, Local TV, Maryland Weather, Talkers, Weather, Wind Advisory

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A wind advisory remains in effect until 3 p.m. Friday for most of Maryland.

WJZ’s weather team is tracking the weather.

Wind gusts of 20 to 25 mph with gusts around 50 to 55 mph from the west are expected.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages possible.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply