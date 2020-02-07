Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A wind advisory remains in effect until 3 p.m. Friday for most of Maryland.
WJZ’s weather team is tracking the weather.
Wind gusts of 20 to 25 mph with gusts around 50 to 55 mph from the west are expected.
Once we get through the fog, we have strong winds to deal with! It will be a blustery day across #Maryland with the potential for gusts above 50 MPH! #Baltimore #MDWX #WJZ pic.twitter.com/bbh52J9IiX
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) February 7, 2020
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages possible.
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.