  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Maryland, National Weather Service, Talkers, Tornado damage, Virginia, Weather


LEESBURG, Va. (AP/WJZ) — The National Weather Service says it’s investigating the possibility that tornadoes touched down in areas of Virginia and Maryland outside of the nation’s capital.

Meteorologist Isha Renta told The Associated Press by phone on Friday that the weather service is assessing the damage in Virginia’s Loudoun County as well as the Maryland counties of Carroll, Frederick and Montgomery.

A strong line of storms caused damage around parts of Maryland, bringing down power lines and trees and closing roads.

MORE:

In Westminster, a roof came off a building and in Montgomery County, a tree branch went through a car’s windshield.

Renta said the service is also reviewing data from radars in the area.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply