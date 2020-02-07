LEESBURG, Va. (AP/WJZ) — The National Weather Service says it’s investigating the possibility that tornadoes touched down in areas of Virginia and Maryland outside of the nation’s capital.
Meteorologist Isha Renta told The Associated Press by phone on Friday that the weather service is assessing the damage in Virginia’s Loudoun County as well as the Maryland counties of Carroll, Frederick and Montgomery.
A strong line of storms caused damage around parts of Maryland, bringing down power lines and trees and closing roads.
In Westminster, a roof came off a building and in Montgomery County, a tree branch went through a car’s windshield.
The line of storms have moved east of our region, but gusty winds are expected through this afternoon as a low pressure system strengthens over our region. Wind Advisories are in effect where gusts may reach 50 mph.
Renta said the service is also reviewing data from radars in the area.
