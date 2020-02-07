BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Two tornado warnings are in effect for part of Maryland Friday morning.

Howard and Montgomery Counties are under the warning until 8:00 a.m.

White Ground Road and Darnestown Road, trees down, wires down, debris in Road, high water/street flooding, road blocked pic.twitter.com/qK2W0vmGci — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) February 7, 2020

Frederick and Carroll counties are under the warning until 8:15 a.m.

In Frederick County, the road is closed at Rt. 75 and Rt. 80 for downed wires.

MEMA ALERT: Tornado Warning for Carroll and Frederick County in MD until 8:15am. #mdwx — Maryland Emergency Management Agency (MDMEMA) (@MDMEMA) February 7, 2020

Residents are being encouraged to take cover in a sturdy building on the lowest level possible.

You should try to go to a windowless interior room. If that is not possible, stay away from all windows and try to be in the center of the room.

Montgomery County Police said they are responding to reports of traffic lights out, trees down, and wires down around the area. They urge residents to treat non-functioning lights as 4-way stops.

Officers responding to reports of traffic lights 🚦 out, trees down, and wires down in these areas. Treat non-functioning traffic lights as 4-way stops. Follow police direction. https://t.co/4lnHt4XoDd — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) February 7, 2020

New event. Tornado Warning from 2/7/2020 7:46 AM to 8:15 AM EST for Frederick County, MD. For more information, please monitor local news media or visit https://t.co/idcU09qAbn — Emergency Management (@FCG_DEM) February 7, 2020

