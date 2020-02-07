  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Two tornado warnings are in effect for part of Maryland Friday morning.

Howard and Montgomery Counties are under the warning until 8:00 a.m.

Frederick and Carroll counties are under the warning until 8:15 a.m.

In Frederick County, the road is closed at Rt. 75 and Rt. 80 for downed wires.

Residents are being encouraged to take cover in a sturdy building on the lowest level possible.

You should try to go to a windowless interior room. If that is not possible, stay away from all windows and try to be in the center of the room.

Montgomery County Police said they are responding to reports of traffic lights out, trees down, and wires down around the area. They urge residents to treat non-functioning lights as 4-way stops.

Stay with WJZ for the latest on this storm.

