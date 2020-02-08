Anne Arundel County, MD (WJZ)– The Anne Arundel County Police Department is warning the public that several unauthorized “Go Fund Me” pages have been started for the two detectives who were shot in the line of duty earlier this week.
Both the police department and the families of Detective Ballard and Detective Preece have not authorized these efforts.
If the families of the detectives do request any such support, the Anne Arundel County Police Department says they will publicize it through their website and social media channels.
Officials also said they want to thank the public for their continued outpouring of support during these difficult times.
Detectives Ballard and Preece were shot late Wednesday night in the Curtis Bay area while investigating the murder of 44-year-old Christopher Lawrence Jones.
Anne Arundel County Police have arrested 22-year-old Joseph Robert Mitchell Willis of Pasadena and charged him in connection with Jones’ murder and the shooting and attempted murder of one of the detectives.
The investigation remains on-going and additional charges are still expected in the shooting of the other detective.
