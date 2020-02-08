BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 26-year-old man was found guilty Thursday on a number of charges after officials said he robbed a Baltimore 7-Eleven in September 2019 and then tried to flee police on a city bus.
Donald Khan was convicted of more than two dozen charges, including robbery, assault, theft and handgun charges, the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office said.
Officials said Khan and two other people robbed the 7-Eleven convenience store in the 5700 block of Belair Road on September 2, 2019. Kahn had a semi-automatic handgun and demanded two employees open the cash registers. The second man stuffed the money into bags while the third man stole cigarettes.
Police reportedly followed a GPS tracker in the money to the 7400 block of Philadelphia Road where they found the robbers who then fled. One was arrested nearby while Khan was arrested three blocks away trying to flee on an MTA bus.
Officials said the group’s getaway vehicle was also stolen.