BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Blast honored fallen Baltimore County Police Officer Amy Caprio during First Responders night at their Saturday night game.
Caprio was killed in 2018 when she was run over by a stolen Jeep while she was investigating a reported robbery.
The Blast have a doubleheader weekend! Saturday, we host the @RLancers at 6:05pm.
It’s First Responder’s Night & we’re presenting a special jersey to the family of Amy Caprio with her name and badge number.
Sunday at 5:05 we take on the @MCOSeaWolves https://t.co/UQgq2z6WtY pic.twitter.com/s7hSNiMURC
— Baltimore Blast (@BaltimoreBlast) February 7, 2020
Her family attended Saturday’s game and got a team jersey with her name on it.
Caprio’s nephews also got to make the first kick.
The Blast went on to win 14-5 against the Rochester Lancers.