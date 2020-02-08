  • WJZ 13On Air

Amy Caprio, Baltimore, Baltimore Blast, Baltimore News

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Blast honored fallen Baltimore County Police Officer Amy Caprio during First Responders night at their Saturday night game.

Caprio was killed in 2018 when she was run over by a stolen Jeep while she was investigating a reported robbery.

Her family attended Saturday’s game and got a team jersey with her name on it.

Caprio’s nephews also got to make the first kick.

The Blast went on to win 14-5 against the Rochester Lancers.

