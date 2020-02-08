Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was injured in a shooting in west Baltimore Saturday afternoon, police said.
Officers were called to an area hospital just before 4 p.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim.
Police said they believe the 35-year-old man was shot in the knee while in the 2100 block of Vine Street.
The shooting comes amid the city’s first Ceasefire weekend of 2020. So far, police have reported six people have been shot since Friday evening. Two of the victims have died.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Metro Crime Stoppers.