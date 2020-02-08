Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 43-year-old Westminster man pleaded guilty Friday to threatening to kill a member of Congress last year with whom he had a political disagreement.
Darryl Albert Varnum faces up to five years in prison when he’s sentenced in May.
Maryland Man Indicted For Threatening To Murder Member Of Congress
According to his plea agreement, on June 26 Varnum called the unnamed congressperson who supported legislation he opposed and threatened to kill them. While the representative wasn’t named, they have an office in Florida.
Varnum was arrested last July after an investigation and ordered to undergo a 28-day inpatient program.