MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ) — Looking for an affordable abode along the coast? You may want to consider Middle River or Essex.
Both Baltimore County communities ranked among the top 50 most affordable beach towns in a report from financial technology company SmartAsset.
Middle River came in at number 22 on the list, while Essex ranked 25th. SmartAsset compiled its list based on home value, property taxes and other housing costs.
House hunters looking for the best beachfront homes will want to head south; the top ten cities on the list are all in Mississippi, Florida and Texas.