BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sunday is National Pizza Day, and whether it’s made at home or delivered in 30 minutes or less, pizza lovers seem to agree on one thing: their favorite topping.
For the third consecutive year, Americans said pepperoni was their favorite pizza topping, according to Offers.com. Marylanders also said pepperoni was their go-to slice.
Thirty-nine percent of survey respondents said pepperoni was their favorite topping, more than double the number who picked the second-most-popular topping, sausage.
As for the debate over whether pineapple belongs on pizza, just nine percent said the fruit was their topping of choice.
When it comes to pizza chains, it was a close race between Pizza Hut and Domino’s, with the Hut reigning supreme by just one percentage point over Domino’s.