BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new restaurant and bar has opened in the former Brass Elephant location in Mount Vernon.

The Manor Restaurant and Ultralounge officially opened its doors Friday after a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young.

Credit: The Manor Restaurant and Ultralounge

On its website, The Manor describes itself as “a restaurant and bar in the historic Baltimore neighborhood of Mt. Vernon, bringing life, food, drink and love to all.”

