BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young will sign into law Sunday legislation designed to help address the root causes of the city’s violence epidemic.
Young is scheduled to sign the Baltimore City Trauma-Responsive Care Act at 4 p.m. at Frederick Douglass High School. The act was named after the late Rep. Elijah Cummings after the longtime congressman’s death last October.
RELATED COVERAGE:
- Baltimore’s Trauma-Responsive Care Act Moves One Step Closer To Becoming Law
- Ordinance Making Baltimore ‘Trauma-Responsive’ City Passes Council’s Health Committee
- Frederick Douglass High School Shooting
The legislation, which earned unanimous support from the city council last month, would create a 20-member trauma-informed care task force that would “assist in the development of a citywide strategy toward an organizational culture shift into a trauma-responsive City government.”
It would also require some city agencies, ranging from the Office of Human Services to the parking authority, to train employees in trauma-informed care.
The signing ceremony comes one year and one day after a shooting at Frederick Douglass High School that left a school staffer injured. A student from the school helped write the legislation.