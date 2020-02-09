  • WJZ 13On Air

Annapolis, MD (WJZ)– Anne Arundel County Police say an 84-year-old woman was killed and a 65-year-old woman was injured when their vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

Officers responded to the unit block of Harry S. Truman Parkway in Annapolis around 9:20p.m. Saturday night for a report of an accident.

Their preliminary investigation has determined the women were traveling westbound in a 2018 Honda Accord on Harry S. Truman Parkway when for unknown reasons they crossed over the double yellow line and left the roadway and struck a tree.

84-year-old Kamalaben Vinodchandra Doshi, of the 2600 block of Rigging Drive in Annapolis, was pronounced dead at the scene while 64-year old Chaitanya Vinod Doshi was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

Speed and alcohol are not believed to have been a contributing factors in the crash.

