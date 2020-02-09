



The two detectives shot last week by a Pasadena man have both been released from the hospital, the Anne Arundel County Police Department said Sunday.

“We are THRILLED to announce that both Detective Ballard and Detective Preece have been released from the hospital and are home recovering with their families. Both asked us to thank the media for giving them their privacy and ask that that courtesy continue.” the department said in a tweet.

Detective Scott Ballard and Det. Ian Preece were both injured while investigating the murder of a Glen Burnie man on February 5.

The suspect, Joseph Robert Mitchell Willis is charged with first-degree murder of 44-year-old Christopher Lawrence Jones, and attempted first-degree murder for allegedly shooting the two detectives.

Jones’ roommate and landlord found him dead inside his Glen Burnie home on February 5 with significant trauma to his head, according to charging documents.

After investigating, police learned that a houseguest named ‘Joe” had come home with Jones on Sunday, Feb. 2. That houseguest, later identified as Willis, told the homeowner Tuesday he would be leaving.

The detectives were investigating the murder near a Royal Farms in Baltimore when they saw a man fitting Willis’ description in a Toyota Camry. When they tried to stop him, Willis fled.

While he was fleeing, Willis fired at the officers, striking Det. Scott Ballard in the upper body, court documents stated.

Detective Ian Preece continued to pursue Willis and the car eventually crashed on Hilltop Road near River Rock way in Riviera Beach back in Anne Arundel County. When he crashed, Willis got our and allegedly shot at Preece, striking him. Willis then fled on foot, court documents said.

This began a manhunt in the neighborhood.

Willis was arrested later Thursday, found hiding in a home in Curtis Bay.