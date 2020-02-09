Comments
Baltimore, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police on patrol in the southern part of the city were called to the 900 block of Coppin Court at 10:30a.m. this morning for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived they located an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds to the torso.
The victim was transported to an area hospital where he later died.
There is no word on any possible suspects or motive at this time.
This fatal shooting comes during Baltimore’s first ceasefire weekend of the year.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
