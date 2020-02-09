



Though this weekend was the first Baltimore Ceasefire Weekend of 2020, the city still saw violence, with 12 people shot between Friday and Saturday evening, and two more shot Sunday.

Three of the victims have died.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the foot at around 5 p.m. Sunday evening in the 3800 block of South Hanover Street. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Patrol officers were called to the 900 block of Coppin Court at 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning for a report of a shooting, where they found a man with gunshot wounds to his torso. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died, police said.

The last shooting Saturday night was at around 11:30 p.m., when a Western District sergeant was in the 1800 block of North Mount Street when a citizen approached him and told him a man had been shot in the 1700 block of West North Avenue.

Once there, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck. He is expected to survive.

A man was shot in the arm at around 9:50 p.m. Saturday night in the 2700 block of West Coldspring Lane. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Two people were shot in the 1700 block of North Carey Street around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, police said. Two men suffered gunshot wounds to the upper and lower body, but are expected to survive.

A 36-year-old man was shot in the arm and the leg around 7:30 p.m. in the 5100 block of Arbutus Avenue, police said. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Saturday afternoon, a 35-year-old man was injured after being shot in the knee in a shooting in the 2100 block of Vine Street in west Baltimore, police said.

Overnight, two men were reportedly shot in the 2500 block of East Chase Street and a 33-year-old woman was shot in the stomach in the 1200 block of Hollins Street.

Friday evening, a 41-year-old man found shot inside his vehicle in west Baltimore and a man shot in southeast Baltimore died from their injuries, police said. A 23-year-old woman was also injured in the southeast Baltimore shooting.