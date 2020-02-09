BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police officers said they were shot at while trying to investigate a shooting and several recent robberies Saturday night.

Officers saw a car they believed was involved in the crimes. They tried to pull the driver over on West Coldspring Lane just before 10 p.m. They said suspects inside of the car started shooting at them.

The officers did not shoot back, they said, and they were able to arrest the suspects shortly after.

Commissioner Michael Harrison released a statement Sunday night, praising the officers for a job well done.

“Saturday evening, our officers observed a vehicle in the Northwest District that was believed to be involved in a shooting and several recent robberies. As officers attempted to stop the vehicle, shots were fired by the suspects inside of the vehicle. Our officers did not fire, but captured the suspects after they fled on foot. I would like to publicly thank and commend our officers for a job well done. Our officers continue to remain proactive and work hard to keep our communities safe. I also want to thank the citizens that came forward and provided our officers with key information to apprehend these violent offenders and take them off the streets. Our department continues to recieve tips from the community and we know that as we continue to work together, we will reduce crime in our city” – Commissioner Michael Harrison